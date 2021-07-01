Cinderella Trailer: Camila Cabello Is Starting A New Life As A Designers In The Fairy Tale Retelling

Amazon
Prime
Video
today
released
the
highly
anticipated
teaser
trailer
of
their
upcoming
live
action
movie,
Cinderella.
Directed
by
Kay
Cannon
Cinderella
features
an
all-star
cast
including
Grammy
nominated
singer/songwriter
Camila
Cabello,
Idina
Menzel
and
Billy
Porter.
The
film
will
launch
exclusively
around
the
world
in
over
240
countries
and
territories
on
Prime
Video
on
3rd
September.
The
highly
anticipated
musical
incorporates
pop
songs
from
contemporary
global
artists
and
original
songs
by
Camila
Cabello
and
Idina
Menzel.
Written
for
the
screen
and
directed
by
Kay
Cannon
with
covers
of
songs
written
by
some
of
the
top-selling
musical
artists
of
all
time,
Cinderella
has
an
all-star
cast
that
includes
Idina
Menzel,
Minnie
Driver,
Nicholas
Galitzine,
with
Billy
Porter
and
Pierce
Brosnan.