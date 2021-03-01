Court Documents Reveal Kim Kardashian's Reason For Divorce As 'Irreconcilable Differences'

Ever since reports about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce have come to light, more details have been revealed. While Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, the reason for separation was not made public. Now a Fox report has revealed the court documents show that Kardashian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the American reality TV star has also requested that the ability to award spousal support by either herself or West be terminated. Kim has applied for joint custody with West and reportedly does not wish to keep the kids away from him. The two have four children- North West, Saint West, Chicago West and the youngest Psalm West.

The report also revealed that the court documents do not mention their date of separation, as it is still to be discussed. The famous pair had a prenuptial agreement in place and are working on a settlement before the divorce is being signed off by the court.

The prenup reportedly states that the assets and obligations of the 'Runaway' singer and Kardashian are their own respective properties, said a Fox News report. The operation which has been cited as perfectly amicable came after six years of marriage.

West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 and confirmed their relationship by appearing at public events together in the following years. The duo got married on May 24, 2014, in a lavish ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

Kim who is being represented by famed divorce attorney of the stars, Laura Wasser, filed for divorce on February 22. The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, coming later this year, will reportedly give a glimpse of how Kim is dealing with the divorce.

