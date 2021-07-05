    For Quick Alerts
      Courteney Cox Celebrates Fourth Of July With Friends Co Stars Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow

      Actress Courteney Cox celebrated US Independence Day by reuniting with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, along with Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern. On Sunday, Cox dropped two new pictures to mark the Fourth of July on her Instagram profile. She captioned the photos as “Happy 4th! xoxo.”

      Friends

      The first picture features her BFF’s and former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow whilst the second one features Courteney with her close friend and actress Laura Dern. As soon as the actress dropped the pics, many Friends fans took to the comments section to express their happiness on seeing the female leads come together once again after the official reunion. Check out the post below:

      Earlier this year, Courteney Cox wished Jennifer Aniston on her birthday with a heartfelt note. She shared an old and a new picture with Aniston on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you" Take a look!

      Recently, the main cast of Friends including Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, got together for the unscripted special episode. The Friends Reunion streamed in May this year, after a delay of over a year, due to the pandemic. It had the cast reminiscing about their time on the show driving millions of people into sheer nostalgia.

      Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, is one of the most-loved shows that continues to rule over reruns on TV and streaming channels. The popular series still successfully draws massive ratings and is revered by fans all over the world.

      Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 21:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 5, 2021
      X