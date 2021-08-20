Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson Receive Salary Bumps With OTT Release, Netflix-Amazon Pay More Than Big Studios

During the pandemic, a lot has changed in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. While OTT has begun competing with theatrical releases in India, things have changed in Hollywood as well. According to a recent Variety report, Netflix and Amazon are now paying more than big traditional studios like Disney and Warner Bros.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Early Reactions: Simu Liu's Marvel Debut Has Won Over The Audience

Daniel Craig best known for playing James Bond is set to be seen in the Knives Out sequel and reportedly being paid a whopping sum of $100 million (approximately Rs 744 crores). Meanwhile, Amazon has also paid Dwayne Johnson hefty fees of $50 million (app Rs 372 cr) for his Red One.

Some of the other actors who made it to the list include, Leonardo DiCaprio who will get $30 million and Jennifer Lawrence - $25 million for Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up. Ryan Gosling reportedly earned $20 million for the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man. Julia Roberts who will be seen in Leave The World Behind is getting paid $25 million by Netflix.

Warner Media has also compensated its directors and actors after announcing a hybrid release with HBO Max. Will Smith and Denzel Washington were paid $40 million for King Richard and The Little Things in addition to its box office bonuses.

Eternals Trailer: Marvel Explains Why Angelina Jolie and Company Didn't Stop Thanos

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth will reportedly be paid only $20 million for Thor: Love and Thunder, as will Sandra Bullock for The Lost City of D. The report also revealed that Robert Pattinson will be paid $3 million upfront for Matt Reeves' upcoming DC movie The Batman.