Daniel Craig On Saying Goodbye To James Bond: This Has Been A Massive Part Of My Life

Daniel Craig who has played the 007 agent, James Bond for fifteen years, is all set to say goodbye to the character with the upcoming release No Time To Die. The film after much delay due to the pandemic is finally making it to the big screen across the world.

Earlier this week, the film's premiere took place in London and was also attended by members of the royal family. Daniel recently talked about the film's release and said, "It's a massive relief that we actually got here." The actor was seen wearing a crisp suit, teamed with a polka dot tie and neatly folded pocket square.

"Last year, it felt like it would never happen, for obvious reasons, and you had to just be resigned to it, that was just the way it was going to be. But everyone's so proud and happy about this film, so just to get it out there and for people to go and see it is momentous for everybody," he added.

James Bond Daniel Craig Appointed Honorary Royal Navy Commander, Says 'I Am Truly Honoured'

Daniel first played the spy in 2006's Casino Royale and is soon ready to hand over the keys to Aston Martin to someone else. On having to say goodbye to the character, Craig said, "I'm just so grateful for the fact that I got a chance to go and make one last one, and for it be this one, and to sort of finish telling the story."

"This has been a massive part of my life. I'm never not going to think about this, it's been too big a thing in my life," he told the Irish Examiner.

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig Holds Back Tears While Giving His Farewell Speech

No Time To Die, starring Craig alongside Lea Seydoux reportedly takes place after the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, following the end of 2015's release Spectre.