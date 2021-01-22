Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Release Gets Delayed By Six Months

Daniel Craig-starrer Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed yet again. Originally set to release in April 2020, the film will now release on October 8, 2021. Reportedly, the latest delay has been caused by the growing cases of Coronavirus.

MGM announced the change in release date on Thursday (January 21). This will reportedly mark No Time To Die's third delay in 10 months since the pandemic started. According to reports, the makers are concerned about covering the film's massive budget of USD 200 million and have relied on global ticketing sales in the past. However, due to theatres still closed in most part of the world or running on 50% capacity, the sales are bound to be lower than expected.

Soon after MGM's announcement, Universal Studios revealed that their Bob Odenkirk-led action thriller titled Nobody will also be moving from February 26 to April 2. Some more films have also been delayed by Sony including Peter Rabbit 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Cinderella.

Coming back to No Time To Die, the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga is the 25th entry in the Bond franchise. It will also mark the leading star Daniel Craig's last film as the stylish spy. The cast also includes Rami Malek as the antagonist Safin, Lashana Lynch as the new 007 agent and Lea Seydoux as Bond's love interest. Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Christoph Waltz will also be seen in pivotal roles.

According to reports, Lashana Lynch is all set to take on the role of 007 agent in the upcoming sequel in the franchise. Lashana will be the first female Bond to lead the decades-old franchise. Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Lynch will not be leading the franchise as Bond, but as 007 agent.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die Trailer 2: Daniel Craig Returns As Bond; Rami Malek Enters The Bond Family As Baddie

ALSO READ: Lashana Lynch Confirms Joining The Bond Franchise As The New 007