Daniel Radcliffe Has No Plans For Reuniting With Harry Potter Co-Stars On 20th Anniversary

British star Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame after playing the wizard Harry Potter, recently opened up about Harry Potter's 20th anniversary reunion. Fans across the world will be celebrating the franchise's 20th anniversary in November, since the release of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that there are no plans at the moment for a get together with franchise co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively. However, he added that fans could expect some kind of celebration to mark the milestone.

Radcliffe who is currently promoting season three of Miracle Workers, added that he will be busy shooting for his projects for the rest of the year. "I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment, filming, and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year. So, yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Tom Felton On Rumours Of Dating Emma Watson: We Are Something, If That Makes Any Sense

Reminiscing about the filming he told the portal that he particularly has fond memories of filming with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis, who played Sirius Black and Professor Remus Lupin respectively. "I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis," he said.

Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Passes Away At 52; Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Pay Tribute

While fans around the globe will be watching the movies in prep for the anniversary celebration, Radcliffe said that he has not seen any of the eight Harry Potter films but occasionally caught glimpses while watching TV. "I've seen bits on TV for seconds before I go, 'Uh!' Or if it's a scene that someone else is in I'll go, 'Oh, cool'," he added.