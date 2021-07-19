    For Quick Alerts
      Daytime Emmy Awards Fiction & Lifestyle 2021 Winners List: Zac Efron, Andy Serkis, Karrueche Tran Win Big

      After major Daytime Emmys were announced last month, the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for children's and animation categories were announced on Saturday (July 17). Meanwhile, the remaining Daytime Emmys winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields were awarded on Sunday night (July 18). Among the big winners were Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Andy Serkis, This Old House and Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time.

      Daytime Emmy Fiction & Lifestyle 2021 Winners List

      Zac Efron won daytime program host for Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron while Karrueche Tran won lead actress in a daytime fiction program for The Bay, followed by Andy Serkis bagging best guest performer in a daytime fiction program for Netflix's The Letter for the King. This Old House was also named the best instructional and how-to program.

      Here Are Sunday's Fiction and Lifestyle Winners:

      Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program
      Doomsday (Vimeo)
      Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)
      The Girl in Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) Winner
      Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)
      Take My Heart (YouTube)

      Outstanding Young Adult Series
      Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
      Dash & Lily (Netflix)
      The Hardy Boys (Hulu)
      Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
      Trinkets (Netflix) Winner

      Outstanding Culinary Series
      Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) Winner
      Lidia's Kitchen (PBS)
      Lucky Chow (PBS)
      Mise En Place (Eater)
      Pati's Mexican Table (PBS)
      Tastemakers (PBS)
      Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

      Outstanding Lifestyle Series
      George to the Rescue (NBC) Winner
      Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (Own)
      Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)
      Open House (NBC)
      Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)
      Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

      Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
      Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)
      Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)
      Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)
      Samantha Brown's Places to Love (PBS)
      Tiny Creatures (Netflix) Winner

      Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program
      Ask This Old House (PBS)
      Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)
      Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix)
      I Like to Make Stuff (YouTube)
      This Old House (PBS) Winner

      Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
      the American Athlete (Syndicated)
      Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
      Behind the Fx (Netflix) Winner
      Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)
      Close Up with the Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

      Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
      Café Cnn (Cnn En Español)
      Despierta America (Univision)
      Destinos (Cnn En Español)
      El Gordo Y La Flaca (Univision)
      Nuestro Mundo (Cnn En Español)
      Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
      Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) Winner

      Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program
      9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
      Booktube (YouTube Originals)
      Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)
      Prideland (PBS) Winner
      Self-Evident (PBS)

      Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program
      Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
      Midori Francis, as Lily, Dash & Lily (Netflix)
      Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
      Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, the Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)
      Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner

      Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program
      Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
      Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, the Letter for the King (Netflix)
      Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, a House Divided (UMC (Allblk))
      Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
      Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, $Tack$ (YouTube)

      Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program
      Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, Studio City" (Amazon Prime Video)
      Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
      Jodi Long, as Mrs Basil E, Dash & Lily (Netflix) Winner
      Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
      Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

      Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program
      Neil Crone, as Mr Leopold, Endlings (Hulu)
      Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
      Mike Manning, as Caleb Mckinnon, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
      Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
      Tristan Rogers, as Daniel Doc Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

      Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program
      Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
      Arista Arhin, as Sam, Lockdown (YouTube)
      Bianca D'ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
      Chiara D'ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
      Madison Reyes, as Julie, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
      Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, the Letter for the King (Netflix)

      Outstanding Daytime Program Host
      Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, Weird but True (National Geographic Kids)
      Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (Syndicated)
      Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix) Winner
      Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, Cnn/sesame Street Town Halls (CNN)
      Brandon Mcmillan, Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)

      Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program
      Wanda Sykes, as Noah's Mom, Noah's Arc: the 'Rona Chronicles (YouTube)
      Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
      a Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
      Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
      Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, the Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner
      Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

      Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
      Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro (Cnn En Español)
      Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
      Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
      Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) Winner
      Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta La Sopa (Telemundo)

      Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program
      the Bay (Popstar! TV)
      Dash & Lily (Netflix) Winner
      Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
      Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
      Stuck with You (UMC)

      Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program
      Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)
      Dash & Lily (Netflix)
      Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
      The Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner
      Trinkets (Netflix)

      Outstanding Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
      Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
      Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)
      Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)
      I Am Patrick (CBN)
      Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)
      Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) Winner

      Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series
      The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (CBS)
      Life 2.0 (Syndicated)
      Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)
      This Old House (PBS)
      Rock the Park (Syndicated)
      Xploration Outer Space (Syndicated) Winner

      Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special
      94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)
      2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) Winner (Tie)
      I Am Patrick (CBN)
      Jeopardy! the Greatest of All Time (ABC) Winner (Tie)
      Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

      Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
      94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)
      American Music Spotlight (The Circle) Winner
      CBS This Morning (CBS)
      Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
      Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

      Outstanding Cinematography
      The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
      Dash & Lily (Netflix)
      Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
      The Letter for the King (Netflix)
      Tiny Creatures (Netflix) Winner

      Outstanding Single-Camera Editing
      The at Home Pasta Series (YouTube)
      Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)
      Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
      The Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner
      Rock the Park (Syndicated)
      Trinkets (Netflix)

      Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
      Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
      The Good Road (PBS)
      Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) Winner
      Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)
      Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)
      Sesame Street (HBO)
      Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

      Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing
      Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
      Life 2.0 (Syndicated)
      Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)
      The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) Winner
      Xploration Outer Space (Syndicated)

      Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live-Action Daytime Program
      Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) Winner
      Dino Dana the Movie (Amazon Prime Video)
      The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
      Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)
      The Talk (CBS)

      Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling
      Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) Winner
      All That (Nickelodeon)
      The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
      The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
      The Letter for the King (Netflix)
      Sesame Street (HBO)

      Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:45 [IST]
