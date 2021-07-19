Daytime Emmy Awards Fiction & Lifestyle 2021 Winners List: Zac Efron, Andy Serkis, Karrueche Tran Win Big
After major Daytime Emmys were announced last month, the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for children's and animation categories were announced on Saturday (July 17). Meanwhile, the remaining Daytime Emmys winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields were awarded on Sunday night (July 18). Among the big winners were Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Andy Serkis, This Old House and Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time.
Zac Efron won daytime program host for Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron while Karrueche Tran won lead actress in a daytime fiction program for The Bay, followed by Andy Serkis bagging best guest performer in a daytime fiction program for Netflix's The Letter for the King. This Old House was also named the best instructional and how-to program.
Here Are Sunday's Fiction and Lifestyle Winners:
Outstanding
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Doomsday (Vimeo)
Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)
The Girl in Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) Winner
Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)
Take My Heart (YouTube)
Outstanding
Young
Adult
Series
Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
The Hardy Boys (Hulu)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix) Winner
Outstanding
Culinary
Series
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) Winner
Lidia's Kitchen (PBS)
Lucky Chow (PBS)
Mise En Place (Eater)
Pati's Mexican Table (PBS)
Tastemakers (PBS)
Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)
Outstanding
Lifestyle
Series
George to the Rescue (NBC) Winner
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (Own)
Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)
Open House (NBC)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)
Small Business Revolution (Hulu)
Outstanding
Travel,
Adventure
and
Nature
Program
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)
Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)
Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)
Samantha Brown's Places to Love (PBS)
Tiny Creatures (Netflix) Winner
Outstanding
Instructional
and
How-To
Program
Ask This Old House (PBS)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)
Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix)
I Like to Make Stuff (YouTube)
This Old House (PBS) Winner
Outstanding
Arts
and
Popular
Culture
Program
the American Athlete (Syndicated)
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
Behind the Fx (Netflix) Winner
Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)
Close Up with the Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)
Outstanding
Entertainment
Program
in
Spanish
Café Cnn (Cnn En Español)
Despierta America (Univision)
Destinos (Cnn En Español)
El Gordo Y La Flaca (Univision)
Nuestro Mundo (Cnn En Español)
Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) Winner
Outstanding
Short
Form
Daytime
Non-Fiction
Program
9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
Booktube (YouTube Originals)
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)
Prideland (PBS) Winner
Self-Evident (PBS)
Outstanding
Performance
by
a
Lead
Actress
in
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Midori Francis, as Lily, Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, the Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)
Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
Outstanding
Performance
by
a
Lead
Actor
in
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, the Letter for the King (Netflix)
Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, a House Divided (UMC (Allblk))
Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, $Tack$ (YouTube)
Outstanding
Performance
by
a
Supporting
Actress
in
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, Studio City" (Amazon Prime Video)
Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Jodi Long, as Mrs Basil E, Dash & Lily (Netflix) Winner
Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Outstanding
Performance
by
a
Supporting
Actor
in
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Neil Crone, as Mr Leopold, Endlings (Hulu)
Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Mike Manning, as Caleb Mckinnon, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Tristan Rogers, as Daniel Doc Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding
Younger
Performer
in
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
Arista Arhin, as Sam, Lockdown (YouTube)
Bianca D'ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Chiara D'ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner
Madison Reyes, as Julie, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, the Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding
Daytime
Program
Host
Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, Weird but True (National Geographic Kids)
Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (Syndicated)
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix) Winner
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, Cnn/sesame Street Town Halls (CNN)
Brandon Mcmillan, Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)
Outstanding
Guest
Performer
in
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Wanda Sykes, as Noah's Mom, Noah's Arc: the 'Rona Chronicles (YouTube)
Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
a Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, the Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner
Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Outstanding
Daytime
Talent
in
a
Spanish
Language
Program
Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro (Cnn En Español)
Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) Winner
Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta La Sopa (Telemundo)
Outstanding
Writing
Team
for
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
the Bay (Popstar! TV)
Dash & Lily (Netflix) Winner
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Stuck with You (UMC)
Outstanding
Directing
Team
for
a
Daytime
Fiction
Program
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
The Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner
Trinkets (Netflix)
Outstanding
Directing
Team
for
a
Single-Camera
Daytime
Non-Fiction
Program
Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)
Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) Winner
Outstanding
Writing
Team
for
a
Daytime
Non-Fiction
Series
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (CBS)
Life 2.0 (Syndicated)
Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)
This Old House (PBS)
Rock the Park (Syndicated)
Xploration Outer Space (Syndicated) Winner
Outstanding
Writing
Team
for
a
Daytime
Non-Fiction
Special
94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) Winner (Tie)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
Jeopardy! the Greatest of All Time (ABC) Winner (Tie)
Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)
Outstanding
Directing
Team
for
a
Multiple
Camera
Daytime
Non-Fiction
Program
94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)
American Music Spotlight (The Circle) Winner
CBS This Morning (CBS)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
Outstanding
Cinematography
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Tiny Creatures (Netflix) Winner
Outstanding
Single-Camera
Editing
The at Home Pasta Series (YouTube)
Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)
Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
The Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner
Rock the Park (Syndicated)
Trinkets (Netflix)
Outstanding
Multiple
Camera
Editing
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
The Good Road (PBS)
Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) Winner
Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)
Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)
Sesame Street (HBO)
Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)
Outstanding
Sound
Mixing
and
Editing
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Life 2.0 (Syndicated)
Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)
The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) Winner
Xploration Outer Space (Syndicated)
Outstanding
Main
Title
and
Graphic
Design
for
a
Live-Action
Daytime
Program
Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) Winner
Dino Dana the Movie (Amazon Prime Video)
The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)
The Talk (CBS)
Outstanding
Special
Effects
Costumes,
Makeup
and
Hairstyling
Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) Winner
All That (Nickelodeon)
The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Sesame Street (HBO)