Daytime Emmy Awards Fiction & Lifestyle 2021 Winners List: Zac Efron, Andy Serkis, Karrueche Tran Win Big

After major Daytime Emmys were announced last month, the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for children's and animation categories were announced on Saturday (July 17). Meanwhile, the remaining Daytime Emmys winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields were awarded on Sunday night (July 18). Among the big winners were Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Andy Serkis, This Old House and Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time.

Zac Efron won daytime program host for Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron while Karrueche Tran won lead actress in a daytime fiction program for The Bay, followed by Andy Serkis bagging best guest performer in a daytime fiction program for Netflix's The Letter for the King. This Old House was also named the best instructional and how-to program.

Here Are Sunday's Fiction and Lifestyle Winners:

Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program

Doomsday (Vimeo)

Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)

The Girl in Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) Winner

Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

Take My Heart (YouTube)

Outstanding Young Adult Series

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix) Winner

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) Winner

Lidia's Kitchen (PBS)

Lucky Chow (PBS)

Mise En Place (Eater)

Pati's Mexican Table (PBS)

Tastemakers (PBS)

Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

George to the Rescue (NBC) Winner

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (Own)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Open House (NBC)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)

Samantha Brown's Places to Love (PBS)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) Winner

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Ask This Old House (PBS)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix)

I Like to Make Stuff (YouTube)

This Old House (PBS) Winner

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

the American Athlete (Syndicated)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind the Fx (Netflix) Winner

Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)

Close Up with the Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Café Cnn (Cnn En Español)

Despierta America (Univision)

Destinos (Cnn En Español)

El Gordo Y La Flaca (Univision)

Nuestro Mundo (Cnn En Español)

Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) Winner

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Booktube (YouTube Originals)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

Prideland (PBS) Winner

Self-Evident (PBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Midori Francis, as Lily, Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, the Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, the Letter for the King (Netflix)

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, a House Divided (UMC (Allblk))

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, $Tack$ (YouTube)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, Studio City" (Amazon Prime Video)

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Jodi Long, as Mrs Basil E, Dash & Lily (Netflix) Winner

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program

Neil Crone, as Mr Leopold, Endlings (Hulu)

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Mike Manning, as Caleb Mckinnon, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel Doc Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Arista Arhin, as Sam, Lockdown (YouTube)

Bianca D'ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Chiara D'ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, the Bay (Popstar! TV) Winner

Madison Reyes, as Julie, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, the Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, Weird but True (National Geographic Kids)

Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (Syndicated)

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix) Winner

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, Cnn/sesame Street Town Halls (CNN)

Brandon Mcmillan, Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program

Wanda Sykes, as Noah's Mom, Noah's Arc: the 'Rona Chronicles (YouTube)

Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

a Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, the Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro (Cnn En Español)

Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) Winner

Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta La Sopa (Telemundo)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program

the Bay (Popstar! TV)

Dash & Lily (Netflix) Winner

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Stuck with You (UMC)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)

Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) Winner

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (CBS)

Life 2.0 (Syndicated)

Lucky Dog with Brandon Mcmillan (CBS)

This Old House (PBS)

Rock the Park (Syndicated)

Xploration Outer Space (Syndicated) Winner

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) Winner (Tie)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Jeopardy! the Greatest of All Time (ABC) Winner (Tie)

Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

American Music Spotlight (The Circle) Winner

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) Winner

Outstanding Single-Camera Editing

The at Home Pasta Series (YouTube)

Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)

Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) Winner

Rock the Park (Syndicated)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Good Road (PBS)

Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) Winner

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Life 2.0 (Syndicated)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) Winner

Xploration Outer Space (Syndicated)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live-Action Daytime Program

Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) Winner

Dino Dana the Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)

The Talk (CBS)

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) Winner

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO)