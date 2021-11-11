Dean Stockwell Of Quantum Leap Passes Away, Co-stars Share Tribute For The Actor

Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor best known for the sci-fi series Quantum Leap passed away at the age of 85. Jay Schwartz, a family spokesperson, revealed that Stockwell died of natural causes at home Sunday.

In a career that spanned seven-decade, Dean relationship's with acting began when he started working on Broadway at age 7. He later gave a string of indelible performances in films including David Lynch's Blue Velvet, Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas and Jonathan Demme's Married to the Mob.

His family shared a statement after Dean's passing, "Dean spent a lifetime yo-yoing back and forth between fame and anonymity. Because of that, when he had a job, he was grateful. He never took the business for granted. He was a rebel, wildly talented and always a breath of fresh air. He loved to act, to laugh, smoke cigars and play golf."

Soon after the news hit the internet, fans and co-stars took to social media to share tributes for the late actor. Stockwell's Quantum Leap co-star Scott Bakula paid tribute to his "dear friend and mentor" said they "grew very close" over five "very intense years".

"I loved him dearly and was honoured to know him. He made me a better human being. Dean was such a passionate man... about life, his work, his art (he was an amazing artist!), his family, all kinds of causes, people, music, the planet, cigars, golf, and on and on! Having been a famous child actor, he had a soft spot for every young actor who came on our set." he wrote on Instagram.

Bakula revealed Dean was "very protective of their rights and safety and always checked in with them to make sure that they were OK. His big-hearted response to the kids made all of us take notice and be better guardians ourselves."

Meanwhile, Bilge Ebiri wrote, "R.I.P. Dean Stockwell, a great actor who never met a scene he couldn't steal." and director Lyndia Cornell added, "Rest in Peace Dean Stockwell. 💖 What an amazing actor. He always had a mischevious glint of humor in his eyes. I was honored to work with him in the pilot for "Quantum Leap" at @NBCUniversal along with Scott Bakula."

Too many great & mesmerizing performances to list here, but my personal fave will always be Tony “The Tiger” in MARRIED TO THE MOB. At once funny and scary he was just a perfectly brilliant mob boss. #DeanStockwell #RIP 🙏❤️😔 pic.twitter.com/Wl1EI2s0YM — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) November 9, 2021

#DeanStockwell 's nuanced vulnerable performance in Gentleman's Agreement is quite astonishing. pic.twitter.com/yAGMSRNgxf — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) November 9, 2021

Dean. My oldest friend. A godfather-figure to my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The Boy With Green Hair, stayed close til his last breath.



Rest easy now, brother. Give Dennis a hug from me when you see him on the other side. #DeanStockwell pic.twitter.com/BmotHFEmp0 — Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) November 9, 2021

Dean Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.