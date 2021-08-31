Deepika Padukone Returns To Hollywood With Cross-Cultural Rom-Comedy, Will Also Co-Produce The Project

Deepika Padukone has announced her turn to Hollywood with a second project. The actress was the last inn in Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage four and half years ago. The actress since has tied the knot with Ranveer Singh and has even started producing films. She reportedly will also co-producing her next project overseas.

According to reports, Deepika has signed a cross-cultural romantic comedy, developed by Eros STX Global Corporations' division STXfilms. She will not only star in the film but also co-produce it under her banner Ka Productions.

In a statement, Deepika said, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

The overseas project is set to be Deepika's third production, after Chhapaak in 2020 and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Coming back to the untitled Hollywood project, STXfilms reportedly is also in talks with Temple Hill Productions' Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, of the Twilight franchise and The Fault in Our Stars fame, to develop the project.

Deepika Padukone Slays In These Leather Outfits

Adam Fogelson, the chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Deepika and said, "She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill."

"There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh," he added.

Did You Know Deepika Padukone Prepped For Shakun Batra's Next With Her Special Playlist?

Apart from the new Hollywood film, Deepika will also be seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh and has been busy shooting for Pathan with SRK. She has wrapped up Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir film and will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The actress has also signed Project-K with Prabhas.