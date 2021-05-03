Doctor Strange 2: Emma Watson To Join The MCU As Clea?

Marvel fans have been treated to some amazing content in the last two months with WandaVision and Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The new content from the studio releasing on the small screen, including Loki, will be serving as an introduction to the Phase 4 theatrical release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film has turned out to be one of MCU's most talked about projects.

Marvel Studios is known for keeping the details of their production under lock and key until the release date. While not many details about the film are known yet, reports have revealed that the filmmaker will be introducing another female sorcerer, Clea. The film's cast currently includes actors reprising their roles like Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Karl Mordo.

ALSO READ: Emma Watson's Fans Share Tributes After Reports Say She Has Retired From Acting; Manager Shuts Down Rumours

The film is also set to introduce Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and possibly bring Clea to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Clea who is a fan favourite in the comic world, has a rich and romantic history with Doctor Strange. Reports have claimed that Emma Watson is one of the actresses being considered to play Clea, who is also known as the heir to the Dark Dimension, and is often seen fighting alongside Doctor Strange as a trusted ally.

Emma Watson fans have been waiting for the actress to return to the screen with big projects and MCU will guarantee her return with a blast. An artist, ApexForm, also created a first look of what Watson could look like in the role. Take a look at the post,

ALSO READ: Seth Rogen Clarifies Emma Watson Did Not 'Storm Off The Set', Calls Out False Narrative That She Was "Uncool"

There hasn't been an official confirmation about Watson joining the MCU, just yet. However, in the last year, MCU has managed to bring in unexpected names to the franchise including Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Hailee Steinfeld as next Hawkeye, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.