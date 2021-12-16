Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Leaked: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch & Evil Doc Spotted

Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently released on December 16 and had fans waiting for any spoilers about the anticipate Spider-Man reunion. However, soon after the film's release, MCU fans were subjected to another leak from the film in connection with Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

According to reports, fans took to social media sharing the trailer for the upcoming Doctor Strange solo release. A teaser of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness was part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home as the second post-credit scene for the film. The teaser clip promised an amazing sequel for Doctor Strange 2 and also answered many questions about where the Marvel Cinematic Universe head from here on out.

The makers will possibly release the real teaser and trailer as the film is set to release next year. The clip follows through on the No Way Home storytelling and jumps right into the multiverse madness. However, moments after the clip went viral on social media, the video was taken down by Twitter and the makers. Take a look at the posts,

The Sam Raimi directed film with a script written by Jade Bartlett & Michael Waldron, also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theatres in the United States on May 6, 2022.