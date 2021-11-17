Don't Look Up Trailer: Leonardo, Jennifer's Film Explores World Of Misinformation As Humanity Faces Extinction

Netflix has released the full-length trailer of the upcoming comedy film Don't Look Up. The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence in the led will see humanity face the threat of extinction due to a giant asteroid however, no one is willing to believe the scientific discovery.

The trailer shows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

They soon find out it is heading to earth and will destroy everything in its path. Calling the asteroid a Planet Killer, they warn the US President and hope to make the news public, however, they discover that no one is willing to take their news serious or understand the threat they are in. Chaos ensues as the asteroid is heading closer and they exhaust every medium from news, global artists, social media and influencers to warn the world.

Take a look at the trailer,

Netflix described the film as, "Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical - what will it take to get the world to just look up?!"

The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.