Donald Trump's Cameo From Home Alone 2 To Be Digitally Replaced With Christopher Plummer

Donald Trump has appeared in a number of Television shows and films. One of his cameos was seen in Kevin McCallister's Christmas release Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The scene shows McCulkin's character accidentally ending up in the Big Apple while his family was on a vacation in Miami. While walking around the big city, he crosses paths with a young Donald Trump. However, now this cameo will be digitally replaced by the Canadian actor Christopher Plummer.

Comic Book Writer Don Slott shared the news with fans on Twitter and wrote, "Donald Trump to be digitally replaced in HOME ALONE 2 with actor, Christopher Plummer." Ecstatic about the news, one Twitter user reacted saying, "I would buy the CRAP out of this, just so I can watch my perfect Tim Curry again without...well, you know."

Donald Trump to be digitally replaced in HOME ALONE 2 with actor, Christopher Plummer. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 9, 2021

Reportedly, for Canadian viewers, Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2 had already been cut from the film's CBS broadcast back in December 2019. Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, had reacted to the same called the edit "pathetic," and implied it was politically motivated.

Donald Trump who had been elected as the US President at the time, himself had taken to Twitter to weigh in on the cut from the broadcast. With a bit of sense of humour he wrote, "I guess Justin [Trudeau] doesn't much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!" (sic) In another tweet, he added, "The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)."

CBC Head of Public Affairs Chuck Thompson clarified saying that the scene was cut for a time when it was adapted for TV, back in 2014 before Trump was elected.

Netizens are waiting for Trump's reaction this time, but it won't be coming on Twitter as the US President's Twitter account has been suspended, and permanently banned Trump from its service "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Twitter has been hailed for its decision to ban Trump from the platform.

