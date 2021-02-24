Drew Barrymore Recalls Being In A 'Psychiatric Ward' At 13, Says She Was So Angry She 'Couldn't See Straight'

Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her tumultuous teen years and her relationship with her mom Jaid Barrymore, who wanted to be her friend instead of her mother. Drew who was a child actor, said she was so angry that she 'couldn't see straight'.

During her virtual interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Drew shared that she was a wild child with "too many resources". She would go to clubs instead of school and was eventually placed in a psychiatric ward for 18 months.

"I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control. So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in the thing," she said. Drew explained that "the thing" was a "full psychiatric ward", unlike a typical Hollywood cushy rehab experience.

"I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30-day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had. You couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up," she added.

Barrymore said that she couldn't understand why she was being punished so severely. It was through soul searching and therapy that she has forgiven her mother. Recalling how she came to terms with the situation, Drew said it took her over six to eight months. "The first six to eight months I was just so angry. I couldn't see straight."

"I asked myself like why is this happening. And I thought, maybe you need the craziest form of structure because everything was so accessible available and screwed up in your world that maybe it's going to take something like this for you to kick start the rest of your life," she said. Drew revealed that she didn't want to live in pain anymore and has been on good terms with her mother.

On the work front, Drew was recently seen in the 2020 comedy film, The Stand In.

