Drew Barrymore Regrets Working With Woody Allen, Says Becoming A Mother Changed Her Perspective

Drew Barrymore recently opened up about working with Oscar-winning director Woody Allen and praised Dylan Farrow for speaking out against him. The Hollywood actress said that she regrets working with him during her talk show titled The Drew Barrymore Show.

According to Fox News, the actor on Monday (May 17) interacted with Dylan Farrow, the adoptive daughter of the filmmaker. She told Dylan that she was "gaslit" into working with Allen and said, "I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen."

For the unversed, Dylan accused Woody Allen of molesting her as a child. Recently, an HBO documentary series 'Allen v. Farrow' also explored the aftermath of the allegations. The documentary also featured Dylan's mother Mia Farrow and brother Ronan Farrow. Meanwhile, Woody Allen has continued to deny the allegations for almost 30 years.

Barrymore revealed that she regretted working with Allen the most after becoming a mother. "I had children, and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that."

Dylan responded to Barrymore's support with an emotional statement. While on the show she said, "I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to reconsider that."

Talking about the HBO documentary, Dylan revealed that she was shocked to see her family participate in the docuseries because "we would not talk about it with each other." She added, "In terms of like family meetings, not really. There was communication. Interestingly, the documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result."

Notably, after the four-part docuseries release, Allen and his current wife Soon-Yi released a statement denying the allegations against him, and questioning the legitimacy of the HBO project.