Dwayne Johnson Pledges To Never Use Real Guns On Sets Again After Alec Baldwin Tragedy

Dwayne Johnson, the renowned Hollywood actor pledged to never use real guns on sets again. The actor made the decision after his friend and contemporary actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of the upcoming movie Rust. Dwayne Johnson stated that he was heartbroken to know about the tragedy, at the premiere of his new Netflix film, Red Notice.

According to the reports published by Variety magazine, the actor stated that the tragedy prompted him to reconsider the usage of firearms during the making of the films, which are bankrolled by his company Seven Bucks Productions.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions - any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce - we won't use real guns at all," confirmed Dwayne Johnson during the premiere of Red Notice.

Dwayne Johnson also added that his production company will use rubber guns and add all necessary firearm effects in the post-production, to ensure the safety on sets. He added that his company is not worried about what it costs. The actor added that he believes it is time for changes in the industry.

"As we move forward, I think that there are new protocols and new safety measures that we should take, especially in the wake of what happened," said Dwayne Johnson, who shares a years-long friendship with Alec Baldwin. "It sucks that it had to happen like this for us, to wake up," concluded the Red Notice actor.