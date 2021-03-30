Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Is Set To Release On July 29, 2022

After several delays, Dwayne Johnson has finally unveiled the release date of Black Adam. The announcement was shared on his Instagram account, which took place at Times Square, New York. The film will now release next year on July 29.

The video shows the announcement playing on all the billboards in Times Square. In the clip, Johnson can be heard saying, "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change."

He captioned the post as, "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself ⬛️?￢ﾚﾡ️ BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam⚡️ #ManInBlack #GlobalForce @BlackAdamMovie."

According to reports, the production will begin next month in Atlanta. Dwayne will be seen playing the titular character in the DC superhero film. The story follows Black Adam, known as an anti-hero to DC Comics fans.

Black Adam is known for his disregard of rules and conventions and has appeared as a villain in DC Comics in the 1940s. It is unclear if he will make his DCEU debut as a villain or a hero. The film will explore Black Adam's origin story as the second film in DC's new lineup after Shazam!

Shazam and Black Adam are known as rivals in the DC Universe, and reportedly, they will be seen together in the Shazam sequel. The film will also star former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate/Kent Nelson. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge as Khufu/Carter Hall/Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone.

