Ed Asner, Seven Emmy Award-Winning Actor Passes Away

The Mary Tyler Moore Show actor Ed Asner has passed away at his home on Sunday. The late actor's publicist confirmed the news to Variety, revealed that Ed died on Sunday surrounded by family. Ed Asner was considered one of the most decorated male actors of Hollywood as he had won seven Emmy in his eight-decade long career.

The news of his passing was also shared on Ed's official Twitter account by his family. The tweet read, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."

The late legendary actor reportedly started working in the showbiz back in the 50s and won hearts by playing Lou Grant in the iconic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, for seven years. He later went on to headline the sitcom's spin-off based on his character.

Ed won five Emmys for portraying Lou Grant as a supporting character and later won two more as Lead Actor for the spin-off series. Lou Grant. Some of his other award-winning performances include Rich Man, Poor Man (1976), Roots (1977). He had also received the SAG Life Achievement Award in 2002.

He also appeared in other shows like The Bronx Zoo, The Trials of Rosie O'Neill, Hearts Afire, Thunder Alley, The Closer, Center of the Universe, and more. Apart from acting, Asner also served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981-85 and sparred often with Charlton Heston, a noted conservative who preceded him as head of the guild.

The late actor reportedly has more than 16 more acting credits in recent years, some of which are in post-production and will be released in the future.