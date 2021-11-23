Eddie Redmayne Says Playing A Trans Character In The Danish Girl Was A Mistake

Eddie Redmayne recently opened up about playing a transgender woman in the 2015 film The Danish Girl. The actor has revealed that he believes taking the role was a mistake.

In an interview with London's Sunday Times, Redmayne said, "No, I wouldn't take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake." The film was received well by the audience and also landed him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. However, the nomination was heavily criticized for not casting a transgender woman in Redmayne's place.

Redmayne acknowledged that his involvement probably helped The Danish Girl reach big screens and a higher audience but he added that the power disparity is also one of the reasons to ensure such roles are played by trans actors in the future.

Redmayne told the Times, "The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a levelling, otherwise, we are going to carry on having these debates."

The Danish Girl was based on the 2000 novel of the same name. The film followed the story of Lile Elbe one of the first people to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The film directed by Tom Hooper was nominated for four Academy Awards.

Some critics had also called out the makers for choosing Redmayne over a transgender actor. In 2016, Hooper told CBS News that h did a "lot of research" before making the film and met members of the trans community which gave him an "understanding into the journey that Lile Elbe must have gone on."