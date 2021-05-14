Ellen DeGeneres On Ending Her Long-Running Talk Show: All I Cared About Was Spreading Kindness & Compassion

Stand up comedian and talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that she will be wrapping up her long-running daytime chat show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On Wednesday (May 12), while filming she addressed her fans and confirmed that the show will be ending after 19 seasons.

The show recently made headlines for toxic workplace allegations from former employees as well as bullying, racial discrimination and sexual harassment. While DeGeneres herself was not accused of wrongdoings, three senior producers were fired off the show. Now, Ellen revealed that her decision to bring the curtain down on her afternoon show has nothing to do with the allegations.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Ellen shared a glimpse of a conversation with Oprah Winfrey who appeared as a guest on the show. The Emmy Award-winning host told Oprah, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore." Take a look at the post,

DeGeneres also opened up about the backlash she faced after the accusations and told Hollywood Reporter, "It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping. All I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion, and everything I stand for was being attacked. So, it destroyed me, honestly."

Reportedly, Ellen has been meaning to end the show for years but ended up singing a contract for another three seasons. She told Hollywood Reporter, "Definitely people have been saying, 'Why don't we just try to go a little longer?' But 19 years is a long time to do anything. Every day I'm not super smiley, but my intention is never to hurt anyone."

The final episode is reportedly scheduled for the spring of 2022.