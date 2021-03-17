Elliot Page On His Gender Identity: I Could Not Even Look At A Photo Of Myself

Actor Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man in December 2020, recently opened up about his new identity. In an interview with Time Magazine, formerly known as Ellen Page said that as a child, he used to ask his mother if he could be a boy.

Elliot, who is best known for his performances in films like Juno and Inception, revealed that he also struggled with depression, anxiety, and panic attacks after garnering fame for his roles. He said, "I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday,"

Talking about his experience after coming out as a transgender male, he said, "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That's essentially what happened."

"I just never recognized myself. For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself." He said that the pandemic helped him come to terms with his gender identity. "I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding. I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am," he added.

He also revealed that the decision to get to surgery was to make him feel more comfortable in his own skin. (Top surgery- is a surgical procedure to remove one's breast tissue.) "It has completely transformed my life," he said and added that not all trans men have the surgery, which is quite expensive.

Notably, a month after coming out as trans and non-binary through an Instagram post, Elliot filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner. The two had tied the knot in 2018, after Elliot, formerly known as Ellen, had come out as gay in 2014.

