Elon Musk & Grimes' Son X Æ A-Xii Gets A Viking Haircut; Grimes Reveals She Was Inspired By The Last Kingdom

Grimes Shares X Æ A-Xii's Pictures On Instagram Stories

In the third IG story, Grimes hid X Æ A-Xii's face with a panda emoji and revealed that the haircut was inspired by a series called The Last Kingdom. The caption said, "Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece."

Grimes On Her Inspiration For X Æ A-Xii's New Look

For the unversed, Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child in May 2020. The duo's baby boy had become a global sensation after his name was announced as X Æ A-12. According to reports, Musk had to change, his son's name within days to X Æ A-Xii as California's law did not allow special characters and numbers in a name.

Elon Musk & Grimes On How To Pronounce Son X Æ A-Xii's Name

While on a podcast, Musk had explained the meaning behind the name and shared that it is pronounced as, "X-Ash-A-Twelve". He had also revealed that A-12 in the name stands for Archangel 12, which is the name of his favourite plane. "First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution," he had said.

Meanwhile, Grimes had shared that the baby's name is pronounced differently. In an Instagram comment, she wrote, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."