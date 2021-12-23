Emily In Paris 2 Critics Review: The Lily Collins Starrer Show Gets Mixed Response From The Global Audience

The second season of the Lily Collins starrer Netflix series Emily In Paris was released on the OTT streaming platform on December 22. The reviews for the second instalment of the show is finally out now. The global audience has a mixed response to Emily (Lily Collins)'s adventures while juggling her professional and personal life against the backdrop of The City Of Love. The plot of the second season will take off after Emily has a passionate tryst with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her guilty aftermath which lingers with her soon after. So here is what the critics have been saying about Emily In Paris 2.

Indie Wire's Rebecca Theodore Vechon pointed out the highs and lows of the show. Talking about the shortcomings, the critic wrote, "Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Emily and Gabriel's night together, but how Emily chooses to deal with the emotional fall-out of sleeping with her friend's ex-boyfriend is one of the glaring weaknesses of "Emily in Paris." Throughout the series, Emily is told several times by Sylvie and others that Paris is the place to fall in love and make mistakes, and indeed while our twenties serve as the scratchpad of our lives, true growth comes out of being accountable for those mistakes and making amends. Unfortunately for the audience, the writers of "Emily in Paris" aren't the least bit interested in delving into any thoughtful analysis of their protagonist and her motives. The way Emily goes about trying to hide her night with Gabriel from Camille while continuing the friendship is truly cringeworthy. While "Emily in Paris" clumsily acknowledges the difference in sexual mores between Americans and the French, I think we can all agree that sleeping with your bestie's ex and then lying to her about it is just a bad look, whichever side of the Atlantic you're on."

Speaking about the positive aspect, the critic stated, "There are some bright spots to this season, like added screen time for Emily's BFF, Mindy. When Mindy is fired from her nanny gig, she decides to pursue her singing career full-time and is recruited to join a band. Park, who scored a Tony nomination in the 2018 Broadway production of "Mean Girls," not only provides some of the show's comic relief but has an amazing singing voice, which episodes wisely showcase."

The Wrap's Jennifer Keishen Armstrong stated that more than Lily Collin's Emily, it is Ashley Park's Mindy who gets a better character development. She stated, "Collins is an inherently watchable actress, but Emily is still less interesting than several of the characters surrounding her. And those characters contribute to much of the fun. This season wisely gives more story to two of the best: First, Emily's roommate, Mindy, who left her wealthy Chinese family to make it on her own, makes a more serious effort to start her singing career from the bottom, performing in a drag club and busking with a band. This is particularly great news since she's played by Broadway star Ashley Park (best known for the stage musical version of "Mean Girls"); she's wildly appealing, in general, and her vocal performances are a highlight. (Not everyone can pull off a solo cover of BTS's "Dynamite.")

Talking about Emily In Paris 2, the series has been created by Darren Star. It also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Goery and others in pivotal roles. The show was renewed for a second season in November 2022.