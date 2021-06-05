Emma Stone May Return As Cruella, Disney Film Set For A Sequel By Craig Gillespie & Tony McNamara

A week after the release of Emma Stone-starrer Cruella, the studio has announced that a sequel is now in works at Disney. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return with the story of Cruella de Vil as the iconic villainess.

According to the report, Stone will return as Cruella de Vil, the villain seen in the fan-favourite Disney movie One Hundred and One Dalmatians. It is unclear if the film will be a reimagined version of the same Disney film or the makers will be exploring new adventures of the character.

"We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Cruella recently released on May 28 in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access. While the film is yet to reach many Asian markets, Cruella has earned $48.5 million globally and is being praised by critics for its 1970s punk rock aesthetic as well as Stone's performance.

Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Looks Like Female Joker In The Live-Action Disney Film

The statement by Disney added, "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

For the past few years, Disney has been reinventing the classic stories with live-action versions for the new generations. Some of its recent releases include Angelina Jolie's Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019), many of which have garnered over $1 billion at the global box office.

Disney Sued For Sexual Orientation Discrimination By Longtime Executive

The studio is set to continue cashing in on the trend as Disney has already announced live-action reimaginings of Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Little Mermaid in coming years.