Emma Stone Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone has given birth to her first child with husband Dave McCary. A source close to the actor revealed to TMZ that she welcomed her first child on March 13. However, it has not been confirmed whether the Oscar-winning actor has given birth to a boy or a girl.

Emma had sparked the rumours of her pregnancy earlier this year in January, when she was captured by the paparazzi fondling her baby bump in Los Angeles. But Emma and Dave kept the news of their pregnancy hidden from the public. However, a source close to them had revealed to US Weekly stating, "Emma was very happy and very excited about becoming a mother. She's constantly oohing and cooing. She's been keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always staying active and gets her daily exercise."

On a related note, Emma met Dave while she was hosting Saturday Night Live in the year 2016. Dave was directing a taped sketch for the episode. The couple started dating in October 2017 and the La La Land actor got engaged to the Saturday Night Live writer-director in December 2018.

Soon speculations started of Emma Stone tying the knot with Dave McCary after she was spotted wearing a wedding band on her finger during her interview with Reese Witherspoon, for the latter's Hello Sunshine YouTube channel. Emma had earlier in a 2018 interview revealed that she wishes to embrace motherhood, stating that entering 30 has given her a new perspective towards marriage and children. The actor had mentioned how her outlook towards children has changed since she grew older.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor had revealed to Elle, "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I was, like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was, like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids. It's the turning 30 things where you're, like, 'I'm not that young. I'm young, but I'm not that young." Meanwhile, Emma's performance in the trailer of her upcoming film Cruella received loads of accolades wherein she is portraying the iconic Disney villain, Cruella De Vil.