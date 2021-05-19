Emma Watson Opens Up About ‘Dormant' Career & Engagement Rumours, Says 'If I've News I'll Share It With You'

Emma Watson who is rarely active on social media, recently addressed the rumours about her personal and professional life. The Hollywood actress assured her fans that the rumours are click baits,and if she had any news she would share it with fans herself.

Emma has been making headlines for her engagement rumours and a dormant career. Earlier this year, several tabloids alleged that the actress has decided to take a step back from acting to focus on her personal life and family. She sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger during an outing with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton.

In a series of tweets addressing directly to her fans, Emma wrote, "Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue." She added, "If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you."

Emma revealed that while there is no real news about her, it means the actress is spending the pandemic quietly caring for her loved ones like everyone else. Her tweet read, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.'

She added in a subsequent tweet, "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx."

Emma and Leo Robinton reportedly have been dating for over a year. Leo who is a Los Angeles businessman does not have a social media presence after he deleted his account in 2020, post his picture with Emma went viral. The couple often keep their relationship private. A source back in 2020 told Daily Mail, "Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private. Emma introduced Leo to her parents; she was really serious about him."

On the work front, Emma is rumoured to have been cast for a Marvel project and will be seen in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as female sorcerer Clea. Clea in the Marvel comics has also appeared as a love interest of Doctor Strange. However, the reports have not been confirmed by the studio or the actress.