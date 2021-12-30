Emma Watson Recalls Wanting To Quit The Harry Potter Franchise: 'The Fame Thing Had Finally Hit Home'

Emma Watson who is known for playing Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter franchise is all set to return with her co-stars for the upcoming reunion special on HBO Max. A new report from the reunion has revealed that the actress was overwhelmed by the fame and had thought about quitting the franchise.

Director David Yates, who helmed the "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, revealed that Emma had considered leaving the franchise before the fifth film, reported People Magazine.

Opening up about the same, Watson said, "I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, 'This is kind of forever now.'" She also recalled an old diary entry in which she wrote that she felt lonely and said, "The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way."

Watson wasn't the only star to consider leaving the iconic franchise, Rupert Grint who played Ronald Weasely revealed he had similar thoughts. He said, "I had moments like that kind of all the way through. I also had similar feelings to Emma kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day, but we never really spoke about it."

"I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all having similar feelings," Grint added.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe, added that they were too young to consider what it all meant. He said, "We never talked about it on the film because we were all just kids. As a 14-year-old boy, I was never going to turn around to another 14-year-old and be like, 'Hey, how are you doing? Is everything okay?."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To The Hogwarts is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022, at 1:30 pm.