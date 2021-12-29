Emma Watson Recalls Why She ‘Fell In Love’ With Tom Felton On Set Of Harry Potter Film

Emma Watson has been vocal about having a crush on her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton during the early days of filming. However, during the filming of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion, the actress recalled why and when he actually fell in love with Tom.

Emma went on to reveal that she would check if he was on sets every day, while Tom who was aware of her crush on him, said that he 'became very protective over her'. The two will be seen chatting in the upcoming HBO Max special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

ET Canada quoted Emma recalling the incident during the reunion. She said, "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it--I just fell in love with him."

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, 'You're like my little sister'," she added.

Tom also revealed when he heard about the crush, "I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, 'Yeah, she had a crush on you'. I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is all set to release on January 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video for the Indian audience. Apart from Emma and Tom, the special will also feature Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, along with other cast members and filmmakers of the franchise.