Emmy Award Winner Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: It's Been A Tough Road

Emmy Award winner Christina Applegate says she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months ago. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9.

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Calling it a "strange journey", Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.

"But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," she added.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

The actress, who stars in Netflix's dark tragicomedy series Dead to Me, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer on August 3, 2008. Later in the month, it was announced that Applegate was cancer-free after a double mastectomy, though cancer was found in only one breast.

Photo: Netflix.