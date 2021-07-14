    For Quick Alerts
      Emmys 2021 Nominations Are Announced: The Crown, The Mandalorian Top The List!

      The highly anticipated Emmys 2021 nominations are finally announced. Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmin Cephas Jones, the father-daughter duo and previous winners announced the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday (June 13, 2021). The popular Netflix series The Crown and Disney Plus Hotstar war drama The Mandalorian have topped the list with 24 nominations each. HBO has led all the networks with 130 nominations.

      Here's the Emmys 2021 nominations list. Have a look...

      Outstanding Drama Series
      The Boys (Amazon)
      Bridgerton (Netflix)
      The Crown (Netflix)
      The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
      Lovecraft Country (HBO)
      The Mandalorian (Disney+)
      Pose (FX)
      This Is Us (NBC)

      Outstanding Comedy Series
      Black-ish (ABC)
      Cobra Kai (Netflix)
      Emily in Paris (Netflix)
      Hacks (HBO Max)
      The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
      The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
      Pen15 (Hulu)
      Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
      Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
      Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
      Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
      Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
      Billy Porter (Pose)
      Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
      Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
      Olivia Colman (The Crown)
      Emma Corrin (The Crown)
      Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
      Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
      Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
      Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
      Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
      William H. Macy (Shameless)
      Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
      Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
      Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
      Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
      Allison Janney (Mom)
      Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
      Jean Smart (Hacks)

      Outstanding Limited Series
      I May Destroy You (HBO)
      Mare of Easttown (HBO)
      The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
      The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
      WandaVision (Disney+)

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
      Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
      Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
      Ewan McGregor (Halston)
      Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
      Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
      Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
      Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
      Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
      Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
      Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

      Outstanding Variety Talk Series
      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
      The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
      The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
      Jimmy Kimmel Live!
      Conan

      Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
      The Amazing Race (CBS)
      Nailed It! (Netflix)
      RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
      Top Chef (Bravo)
      The Voice (NBC)

      Reportedly, Emmys 2021 will be aired on September 19, 2021. Cedric The Entertainer is expected to host this edition of the popular awards show. According to the grapevine, the red carpet and post-awards interviews of Emmys 2021 will witness a change in format, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

