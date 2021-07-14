Emmys 2021 Nominations Are Announced: The Crown, The Mandalorian Top The List!
The highly anticipated Emmys 2021 nominations are finally announced. Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmin Cephas Jones, the father-daughter duo and previous winners announced the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday (June 13, 2021). The popular Netflix series The Crown and Disney Plus Hotstar war drama The Mandalorian have topped the list with 24 nominations each. HBO has led all the networks with 130 nominations.
Here's the Emmys 2021 nominations list. Have a look...
Outstanding
Drama
Series
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding
Comedy
Series
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding
Lead
Actor
in
a
Drama
Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Outstanding
Lead
Actor
in
a
Comedy
Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Outstanding
Lead
Actress
in
a
Comedy
Series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding
Limited
Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Outstanding
Lead
Actor
in
a
Limited
Series
or
Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
Outstanding
Lead
Actress
in
a
Limited
Series
or
Movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Outstanding
Variety
Talk
Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Conan
Outstanding
Reality-Competition
Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Reportedly, Emmys 2021 will be aired on September 19, 2021. Cedric The Entertainer is expected to host this edition of the popular awards show. According to the grapevine, the red carpet and post-awards interviews of Emmys 2021 will witness a change in format, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.