Eternals Becomes The Worst-Rated MCU Film Ever, Beats Thor 2 & Black Widow

Marvel Studios' upcoming release Eternals' early reviews recently came out and global critics were not impressed. According to review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film is now the worst-reviewed MCU release beating previous misfires like Thor 2 and Black Widow.

Chloe Zhao's directorial reportedly has a score of 64 per cent meanwhile The Dark World and Black Widow, which are considered one of the worst films in the franchise, have 66% and 79% scores, respectively.

The critical consensus in the site reads, "An ambitious superhero epic that soars more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing - and occasionally confounding - new directions." The film has received plenty of negative reviews, Polygon's critic Joshua Rivera called it a 'mess' and that it 'isn't bold, merely incongruous'.

Meanwhile, The Playlist's Rodrigo Perez called the film "s convoluted cosmic misfire and one of Marvel's dullest efforts in years." BCC reviewer Nicholas Barber who was left unimpressed said, "Eternals may not be the worst of Marvel's movies, but it's undoubtedly the most disappointing."

Written by Academy Award winner Zhao, alongside Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, Eternals introduces a new group of superheroes in phase 4. The film follows the alien beings who lived in secret on earth for 7000 years and were created by Celestials to defeat Deviants.

Eternals set to release on November 5, stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.