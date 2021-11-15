Eternals Box Office: Marvel Film Earns Rs 27.45 Crore In India On Second Weekend

Marvel recently release Eternals is hanging on to first place despite a drop in its worldwide collection. The film added $27.5 million over the second weekend in North America, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million. The film's Indian collection comes to around Rs 27 crore in the second week.

The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan reportedly fell 61% from its debut last week. However, the collection may have dipped due to the mixed and few negative reviews of the film. Meanwhile, the studio reportedly expected a dip as a standard for superhero movies.

Reportedly, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also saw a drop of 52% in the collection after its debut weekend. Shang-Chi which got better ratings and reviews recently became available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reacting to the negative reviews of Eternals, Marvel Studios' executive Victoria Alonso thanked the critics for their reactions and added that in the end, the audience decides if a film works. The film has also been in the headlines as it was banned in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Victoria, who was presented with the Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards on Saturday night said, "We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That's OK. That's OK. We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide," she said.

"Diversity and inclusion (are) not a political game for us. It is 100 per cent a responsibility because you don't get to have the global success that we have given the Walt Disney Company without the support of people around the world of every kind of human there is," she added.

Eternals follows superheroes who have lived secretly among humans since 5000 BC and were told by their Celestial overlord to destroy the Deviants, their destructive counterparts. Over time, they seemingly killed every Deviant but received no further communication from the Celestials.