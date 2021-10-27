Eternals Critics Reviews: Chloe Zhao's Film Disappoints Global Fans, Called Marvel's Dullest Efforts In Years

Chloe Zhao's anticipated MCU film Eternals' is all set to release on November 5. The makers held the film's world premiere in LA and the early reviews of the film are finally out. Eternals stars an ensemble of talented actors including, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie star in the film.

Eternals Early Reaction: Critics Call Chloé Zhao's MCU Film Soulful And Refreshing

The film follows the titular group who have been living on earth for the past 7,000 years. Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to Earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants. While the film's early reactions were love-filled for the cast and the makers, there have been a few mixed reviews, however, many have enjoyed the multi-starrer film.

The Guardian's Steve Rose wrote, "There's just too much going on: it's all headed towards yet another "race against time to stop the really bad thing happening" climax. It's not exactly boring - there's always something new to behold - but nor it is particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy wit of Marvel's best movies."

Meanwhile, Joshua Rivera from Polygon called the Marvel movie a 'mess' and said that Eternals 'isn't bold, merely incongruous.' The Daily Telegraph's Robbie Collin said the film is "constantly engaged in a kind of grit-toothed authenticity theatre, going out of its way to show you it's doing all the things proper cinema does, even though none of them bring any discernible benefit whatsoever to the film at hand."

The Playlist's Rodrigo Perez has a negative review for the film. He wrote, "A convoluted cosmic misfire and one of Marvel's dullest efforts in years." BCC reviewer Nicholas Barber also unimpressed, he said, "Eternals may not be the worst of Marvel's movies, but it's undoubtedly the most disappointing."

Angelina Jolie Dress Up For Eternals Red Carpet With Daughters Zahara & Shiloh

Eternal will release in India on November 5, 2021, alongside the Bollywood film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.