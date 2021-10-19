    For Quick Alerts
      Eternals Early Reaction: Critics Call Chloé Zhao's MCU Film Soulful And Refreshing

      Marvel's anticipated phase 4 film Eternals recently premiered in Los Angeles. The event was attended by the leading cast of the film including Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh and others. While the embargo on the review is yet to be lifted, many early viewers have shared their first reaction to the film on social media.

      For the unversed, Eternals directed by Chloé Zhao follows the titular group who have been living on earth for the past 7,000 years. Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to Earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants.

      The film set in the MCU timeline post the blip will see the Eternals reuniting to fight a greater threat looming over Earth. The film's complete cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

      The US critics have praised the film for its unique and weird setting. Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted, "Marvel's #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It's honestly refreshing. There's a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful."

      Meanwhile, Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter said, "#Eternals, wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram - variations within that overlap - this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films." Take a look at more reactions,

      According to reports, Eternals is set to have its European premiere as the closing film of the Rome Film Festival on October 24. The film is all set to hit the big screen on November 5 and post a 45-day theatrical release window the film will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 17:22 [IST]
      X