Eternals: Netizens Slams Kumail Nanjiani's Bollywood Clip, Didn't Expect Marvel To Stereotype Bollywood

Marvel recently unveiled a new clip from their upcoming film Eternals as a treat for Indian fans before the film's release on November 5. The new clip is titled 'Bollywood' features Kumail Nanjiani as a Bollywood superstar, dancing at an elaborate movie set with a female actor.

The scene introduces, Kumail's character Kingo as a Bollywood superstar who is shooting for his film when fellow Eternals visit him. Kingo reveals he is playing Ikarus in a Hindi movie called Dastan-e-Ikarus. Meanwhile, the real Ikarus, played by Richard Madden asks him to join the rest of the team to fight against the Deviants.

The video shows Kumail wearing a blue embellished outfit while the actress dons a pink dress. The two dance on a lavish set with beats similar to Indian dance numbers without any Hindi lyrics. He then yells cut and compliments the co-star.

However, desi fans were not impressed by the clip supposedly reenacting scenes from Bollywood films. Many took to the comments section and called out the makers for not being authentic to Hindi films. One user said, "If Marvel can spend this much money, they could have hired an Indian singer and composed a whole song for this sequence even," another added, Honestly didn't expect Marvel to stereotype Bollywood," wrote another. Honestly didn't expect Marvel to stereotype Bollywood."

"Indian TV serials have better production value this ngl (not gonna lie)," wrote comment read. "Interesting how Hollywood's version of Bollywood hasn't moved on from 90s Bollywood stereotypes. It's as if they just don't know how to find new reference material," a fan said.

The clip also features Indian actor Harish Patel, who plays Kingo's assistant, Karun. Kingo calls him a confidant who knew his superhero secret for 50 years. Kingo even jokes how Karun tried to wedge a 'stake' in his heart once, thinking that he was an unageing vampire.

Eternals directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and others. While the film's early reactions were positive, the anticipate MCU film has received mixed reviews.