Eternals: Richard Madden Says Priyanka Chopra Would Absolutely Nail Being A Marvel Superhero

Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden is all set for the release of Marvel Studios superhero film Eternals set for India release on November 5. Earlier this year, Richard had been busy shooting for Amazon Prime Video's original series Citadel alongside Priyanka Chopra. During an interview, talking about his co-star he said that Priyanka would make a great Marvel Superhero.

Citadel is also based with filmmakers Russo Brothers, who are best known for the Avengers franchise. This is not the first time, Priyanka's name has been brought up to play a Marvel Superhero. Talking about the same, Richard told Pinkvilla, "She'd make an awesome Marvel superhero. She's a wonderfully talented actress and she's beautiful and she's so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we'll see her as an Eternal one day."

On the other hand, filmmaker Joe Russo has been all praise for Priyanka. In an old interview while working on Citadel he said, "She's an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now."

Several images of Richard and Priyanka shooting for Citadel across Europe have surfaced on social media. While not much is known about the Sci-fi plot of the show, fans are excited for the project to release next year. Joe earlier this year, also revealed that Citadel will have various sister series set in various countries around the world, including one in India, set to be directed by Raj and DK.