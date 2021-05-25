Eternals Teaser: Angelina Jolie Sharpens Her Blades & Kumail Nanjiani Features In A Bollywood Dance Number

The first teaser of Chloe Zhao's anticipated superhero film Eternals was recently released by Marvel Studios. The two-minute-long teaser not only gives a glimpse of all the pivotal characters but also their contribution to Earth. The film starring Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Tree Henry, Harry Keoghan, Kit Harington is set to release later this year.

The teaser introduces all the Eternals and shares a glimpse of their powers. Salma Hayek's character Ajak, who is the leader of the Eternals, also shared how the Eternals watched humans achieve great heights throughout the years, but it's time for them to intervene.

Chan and Madden's characters are seen getting married in an Indian wedding, while Kumail Nanjiani can be seen performing an elaborate dance number as he plays a Bollywood star. Angelina Jolie who plays the warrior character Thena, is also shown sharpening her sword and skills in an ancient city.

Take a look at the teaser:

ALSO READ: Harish Patel Confirms Starring In Marvel's Eternals, Refrains From Sharing Any Spoilers

At the end, the entire team can be seen together at a dinner table. When Zain Al Rafeea's character asks who will lead the Avengers after Steve Rogers and Iron Man are gone. Madden's character says, "I think I can lead them," and all the other Eternals burst out laughing.

ALSO READ: Salma Hayek Opens Up About Near-Fatal COVID Battle, Says 'Doctor Begged Me To Go To The Hospital'

Notably, Eternals is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021, in America, and is expected to release in India in October. Currently, Marvel Studios is gearing up for the release of their upcoming TV series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Loki which is set to kickstart Phase four of MCU, will release on June 9, 2021.