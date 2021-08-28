EXCLUSIVE! Cinderella Producers Leo Pearlman & James Corden Talk About Updating Old Fairy Tales

Camila Cabello is currently gearing up for the release of Amazon Prime Video original Cinderella. The musical follows the old fairy tale's modernised version where the princess is looking forward to starting her own business than waiting for the love of a man. The film also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Shawn Mendes Says He Has Hard Time Accepting He Is Wrong, Camila Cabello Adds Their Relationship Is Sweet

While fans have been excited about the film's modern twist instead of the old fairy tale film producers James Corden and Leo Pearlman opened up about what led to the 'new kind of Cinderella story'. Pearlman and Corden, who are fathers of young girls said that agreed that the conventional Cinderella story carries an outdated message. They embraced the idea of a 21st-century woman: independent, outspoken and confident. Most important of all, this Cinderella would be in charge of her own destiny.

Leo told us at Filmibeat, "One day James Corden and I were in our office and he said why are fairy tales all so old-fashioned? Why is no one updating them? And that really kick-started a conversation that led to a new kind of Cinderella story."

He further explained that Corden's brainstorm was a fresh take on the evergreen tale of a downtrodden waif hoping someday her prince will come using contemporary pop songs. Leo recalls, "In one of our meetings James was acting out scenes, singing contemporary songs and dancing. I knew instantly that we had a wonderful modern musical on our hands. It was funny. It was big."

Camila Cabello: I Think Cinderella Made Me A More Kick-Ass Woman

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Cabello will be seen as an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (played by Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the new-age Cinderella story is all set to hit the streaming service on 3rd September.