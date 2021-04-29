Eyes On The Target: Michael B. Jordan From Without Remorse Discusses The Prison Fight Sequence!

The excitement around Michael B Jordan’s upcoming Amazon Original movie, Without Remorse is real. And, the film brings not only an exciting action thriller but also, an emotional roller coaster ride of his character John Clark, aka John Kelly. With the many glimpses getting us ready for the release, here is another Behind-the-scenes where the actor is talking about the incredible prison fight sequence.

The video shows Michael’s process of getting in an intense fight. It correctly highlights how John Kelly’s skills will be put to test as it brings the journey behind the unravelling of the mission that Michael B. Jordan is set on.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.

ALSO READ: Die Hard, Jurassic Park, Without Remorse – Here's Why Action Films Based On Books Are A Good Choice!

This film is a spin-off of the iconic Jack Ryan film series. The wait to watch Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly will soon be over and all the actors are geared up to entertain us and do justice to the novel.

ALSO READ: BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Nominations: Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You Lead The List

Directed by Stefano Sollima, Without Remorse, an American action thriller is all set to release globally on April 30, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.