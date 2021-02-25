Fans Defend Jennifer Aniston After Character Rachel's Vocal Tic On Friends Is Discovered

A TikTok video is currently going viral on social media showing Jennifer Aniston's vocal tic in the popular comedy show Friends. The user goes on to warn Aniston fans and says, "It's gonna ruin your life." The video revealed that she starts her lines in the show after clearing her throat in several scenes. "It's very hard to unsee once you notice it," added the TikTok user.

Fans even found more proof as another YouTube video features the actress clearing her throat over 200 times throughout the 10 seasons of the sitcom. However, the video shared by Lane Tarr, makes it clear that the vocal tick belongs to Rachel Green and not Jennifer Aniston. Fans have also come forward to defend the actress over the recent discovery.

"I'm not even a Friends fan and I can tell that it's not a 'Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic,' it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it. People are silly, for real," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user said, "More fake news. That 'verbal tic' that Jennifer Aniston has in Friends? Yeah, no, that's called acting. She clears her throat when her character is uncomfortable with what she is saying (because it's a lie, or awkward, etc). This is what acting is about."

"Yes! She does this so much. A lot of people have crutches when acting when they don't know what else to do. A lot of people sigh or grunt, etc," another fan clarified.

So many articles about Jennifer Aniston's vocal tic while on Friends. If everyone is saying you can't un hear it then why tf would I want to know what it is?! Leave my old millennial, side hair parting, skinny jean loving ass alone and let me keep something sacred . #Friends — Sarah Z (@Princsss_Sarah) February 24, 2021

So according to BuzzFeed, people are just now discovering Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic in Friends - the throat clearing one - and that Elizabeth Olsen is sister to Mary-Kate and Ashley.



I just wanna know what rock these people have been living under so I too can escape humanity. — Amit! (@LicenceToMock) February 24, 2021

There's a tiktok showing a vocal tic of #JenniferAniston's when she was on #Friends.



It's BS. They specifically chose clips when she was talking/ reacting in a particular way.



I honestly (I don't care enough to lie) give her props for how completely she developed get character. — Trux the dissenter (@TBP_3) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Friends fans are waiting for the show's reunion on HBO Max, which was slated to take place in 2020, but got indefinitely pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With much relief, HBO Chief Casey Bloys confirmed that the reunion will take place in the first half of this year.

ALSO READ: Friends Cast To Make .5 million Each For The Unscripted HBO Special

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Interaction At Fast Time Table Read Is Winning The Internet