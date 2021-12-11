Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Teaser Reveals Mads Mikkelsen As The New Grindelwald

Warner Bros has finally released the first look of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Apart from recalling important moments from Harry Potter the teaser also introduced Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. For the unversed, Mads replaced Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald after the latter's legal cases with ex-Amber Heard.

The teaser shared on YouTube has the narrator saying, "Whether it's on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it's all part of one Wizarding World." Recounting the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20 years ago, the teaser also features Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

We also get to see glimpses of Lord Voldemort, a dragon in action as well as the cast from the prequel series with Jude Law as a young Dumbledore and Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne. The trailer shows Law saying, "The world as we know it is coming undone. Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you'll have to trust me, even when every instinct tells you not to."

The official logline of the film reads, "Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

According to reports, the new film will follow magizoologist Newt Scamander who has been entrusted by Albus Dumbledore to lead a "an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was reportedly set to release on July 15 next year, however, now the film is set to release on April 15, 2022.