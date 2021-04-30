Five Arrested In Lady Gaga Dognapping Case: Suspects Face Charges Of Attempted Murder And Robbery

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Police arrested five in Lady Gaga dognapping case, including the woman who returned them. According to reports, the detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, however, the motive is believed to be the value of the French bulldogs, which can run into thousands of dollars.

Los Angeles District Attorney's office revealed on Thursday that the suspects have been charged with attempted murder and robbery. For the unversed, back in February 2020, two of Lady Gaga's dogs (Koji and Gustav) were kidnapped while the walker took them out on a troll in Hollywood. The walker, Ryan Fischer, was also shot as he refused to give up the dogs.

Meanwhile, Gaga's third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the encounter and returned to the wounded Fischer. She was later recovered by law enforcement at the scene. Ryan Fischer is currently recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence "a very close call with death" in social media posts. Gaga who had been filming for a film in Rome at the time, also offered a $500,000 reward, "no questions asked", to be reunited with the dogs.

The dogs were returned two days later to an LAPD station by a woman and received the reward. However, the woman who originally appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated", turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects.

District Attorney George Gascon was quoted by NDTV.com as saying, "This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded," and said it is a "very serious" nature of the case. Los Angeles Police also revealed that three of the suspects are "documented gang members".

According to The Guardian, all five have been held in custody on $1m bail each. Lady Gaga has not opened up about the arrests yet.