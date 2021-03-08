Dispute With Kate To Archie's Race: 5 Biggest Revelations From Meghan-Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Meghan And The Royal Family

Meghan while talking about the royal family said it was important to distinguish between the family and the institution called 'The Firm'. "It's a family business. There's the family and then the people running the institution. The Queen has always been wonderful to me," she added.

Meghan revealed she hadn't seen her passport since she joined the family until they had to move to California. She wasn't allowed to leave the house for months due to concerns regarding the press. She recalled feeling lonely after joining the royal family. She also said that in the isolation and lack of support she had experienced suicidal thoughts. She told Harry because "I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it -- and I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

However, when she finally expressed concern for her mental health and asked the institution for help, she was denied any.

Harry And His Family

Harry revealed that he decided to put his family first since he was afraid of history repeating itself. In early 2020 Harry was also cut off from the Royal family financially, which lead to several deals with streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney.

Harry said he too felt trapped within the system but wasn't aware, unlike Meghan. He added that his brother and father were also trapped and that the royal institution was a stifling environment. Harry shared that his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his calls after they decided to step away from the royal family. However, Charles has since started taking his calls again.

Talking about his brother Prince William, he said their relationship is experiencing some "space" at the moment, but Harry does not regret taking any decisions in the past year.

Meghan And Kate

Meghan addressed the rumours that she had made Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, aka Kate cry at the royal wedding.

Meghan revealed that the duo got married privately three days before the royal ceremony and that it was her who was in tears. Denying the rumours, she added that a disagreement with Kate about the dress for the flower girl had made Meghan cry. She added that Kate who is a "good person" has apologized and the issue has been resolved.

Archie's Race

Meghan went on to share that the royal family had concerns about Archie's race. She said, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie's) skin might be when he was born."

When Oprah asked Harry he denied sharing further details about the conversation. "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked," he added.

It's A Girl!

On a happy note, the duo said their life in California has been fulfilling. The couple, sitting side by side told Oprah that they are expecting a girl in the summer.

Harry said the past year of freedom has offered him many gifts, "This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go on walks with Archie, and we can go for walks as a family, and the dogs, we can go for hikes or down to the beach, which is so close."

Talking about spending time with Archie and Meghan he added, "I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young."