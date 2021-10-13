Free Guy: Release Date & Time Of Ryan Reynolds' Comedy Sci-Fi Film

Ryan Reynolds-starrer sci-fi action comedy film Free Guy is all set to get its OTT release in India. The film made it to the big screen back in August in foreign markets like the US and in India on September 17. However, now Free Guy will be streaming on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

According to reports, the film broke several pandemic box-office records in the US and has been praised by critics as well. Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

The film follows Ryan, who plays a bank teller as he discovers that he is actually a non-playable character in an open-world video game. To save his friends from deletion by the game's creator, he then decided to become the hero of the story, trying to save his friends from deletion by the game's creator.

The makers also surprised fans with several cameos like Captain America star Chris Evans, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer and Jeopardy! host late star Alex Trebek. Other voice cameos in the film include Tina Fey as Keith's mom, Hugh Jackman as a masked avatar in an alley, Dwayne Johnson as a bank robber, and John Krasinski as a silhouetted gamer.

Free Guy will begin streaming on Disney + Hotstar on October 15, at 12:30 pm IST.