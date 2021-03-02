Gal Gadot Announces Third Pregnancy After Presenting An Award At Golden Globes 2021

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, hours after attending the Golden Globes 2021, announced her third pregnancy on Instagram. The actress shared an intimate family picture while sharing the exciting news with the world.

Gal took to Instagram and shared an unseen family picture featuring her daughters, Maya and Alma, alongside husband Yaron Varsano. The snap shows them all gathered on the bed, with their hands on her adorable baby bump. Gadot captioned the picture as, "Here we go again."

The post quickly went viral with over three million fans liking it. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages for the star and her family. Gal's Justice League co-star Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman, also commented on the post saying, "congratulations mama."

Take a look at the post,

Gal Gadot who has been one of the biggest names in the DC Extended Universe tied the knot with Israeli real estate developer Varsano in 2008. The couple welcomed their first daughter Maya in 2011, followed by Alma in 2017.

Gal in 2020 was making headlines for her recent release Wonder Woman 1984. The actress has also confirmed returning to the role of Wonder Women for the third film in the franchise, with director Patty Jenkins. She will be seen alongside the DCEU team once again in the upcoming HBO release, Justice League Snyder Cut.

Gal will also be seen in Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh. The new Agatha Christie adaptation is a sequel to the 2017 release Murder On The Orient Express. She will also be seen in a Netflix release titled Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and a historical drama based on the life of famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

