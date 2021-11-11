Gal Gadot On Bagging Equal Pay As Male Co-stars In Red Notice: Need to Walk the Walk Too

Gal Gadot is all set to lead the Netflix film Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. The actress recently opened up about taking centre stage during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Gadot said that wasn't overwhelmed sparring onscreen with the best in the business. She reportedly drew the same paycheck for Red Notice as her male co-stars.

According to reports, she was paid $20 million for the film. Talking about the same, she said, "I'm a feminist, and everyone who is not a feminist is a chauvinist. A feminist is someone who believes in equal rights, equal pay and equal opportunities for everyone. I'm a big believer in that. It's important that I just don't talk the talk but I also walk the walk so I do what I can do."

"I'm happy that slowly we're moving the needle forward. Basically in the most simple way I just believe that people who bring similar things to the table and put the same work should be paid the same," she added.

Notably, Gal and Dwayne have worked together in 2009 Fast and Furious release. She also revealed to CNN News 18 that, "Ryan and I did a movie Criminal (2016) and we've known each other since. They're both (Ryan and DJ) wonderful, talented, sweet, smart, funny, fun to be with so the vibe was super delightful."

She confessed that she dissolved into giggles in multiple takes "mostly when Ryan improvised." She added, "I'm very easy to break takes. It's easy to make me laugh and Ryan noticed that and since the minute he noticed that he went all for it. So he was waiting for me around the corner every time to try and make me laugh. Which he did manage to do very well so yes it was a very, very funny environment to be on."

Red Notice will premiere in India on Netflix on 12 November.