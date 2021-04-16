Gal Gadot Reveals Princess Diana Was An Inspiration For Her Portrayal Of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot, best known for her portrayal of the DC Extended Universe superhero character Wonder Woman, recently revealed that she used late Princess Diana as an inspiration while playing the Amazonian Princess. A Fox News report stated that Gadot was taken by the Princess of Wales after watching a documentary.

Gal said that she felt there was a connection between the late royal and the DC Comics superhero. "I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have," said the Israeli actress.

Gadot revealed that she wanted to create a character that was relatable yet inspiring for the young audience. Wonder Woman in the DCEU is a Goddess and an Amazonian Princess known as Princess Diana of Themyscira. "How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and is super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart," added Gal Gadot.

Gal has played Wonder Woman in several films including a solo franchise. She first appeared as the female superhero in the 2016 release Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Gadot then made a name for herself with the 2017 film Wonder Woman followed by the 2017 Justice League.

Gadot also impressed fans with the 2020 release Wonder Woman 1984. She will be returning as the superhero with the third and final film in the Wonder Woman franchise. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the pre-production is currently underway. She was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League which released on HBO Max, earlier this year.

For the unversed, Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano are expecting their third child. The couple are proud parents to daughters Alma aged 9, and Maya aged 3.

