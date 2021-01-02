Gal Gadot Welcomes New Year With A Smile, Asks 2021 To Be Good To The World

Gal Gadot who is basking in the success of recent release Wonder Woman 1984, took to Instagram and shared a special wish for 2021. The actress for her first post of the year treated her fans to a picture of herself with no makeup. The picture reportedly garnered over a million likes within a few hours.

In the caption, Gadot talked about how 2020 went for her and her plans for 2021. She wrote, "2020 has been A LOT! A troubling year, an exciting year, a complicated year. Many challenges and so much complexity. Here I am - looking at 2021 straight in the eyes - asking her to be good to us. And a promise that we will be good to her as well. Happy NEW YEAR my friends!"

Take a look at the post,

Recently, Gal kick-started a social media trend that's going viral among fans. The actress while bidding goodbye to 2020, shared a post praising the women who inspired her, all year. The hashtag #mypersonalwonderwoman is now being used by netizens to appreciate the women in their lives and share their stories.

Gal in her post shared a series of pictures acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe. "Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen. Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I've loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," read the caption.

The post also included a picture of Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

On the work front, Gal Gadot is set to return as Wonder Woman for the third and final film in the franchise. Meanwhile, the actress has been busy shooting for Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League which is set to release of HBO Max soon.

