Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Baby Girl Daniella, Says 'I Couldn't Be More Grateful And Happy'

Gal Gadot has welcomed her third child on Tuesday (June 29). The DC actress announced the happy news with an Instagram post. She shared an adorable picture with the family and revealed the newborn's name as Daniella.

In the picture, Gal can be seen with her husband Yaron Varsano and their daughters Maya, 3, and Alma, 9, posing with the new baby girl. Gal captioned the post as, "My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG."

The post received a lot of love from fans as well as fellow actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who commented "Congratulation" along with heart-eyes emojis.

Gal Gadot Reveals Princess Diana Was An Inspiration For Her Portrayal Of Wonder Woman

Back in March 2021, she had announced her pregnancy with a post saying "Here we go again." Gal Gadot had also opened up about how her other daughters reacted to the pregnancy. She told Jimmy Kimmel about her younger daughter Maya, who was 'super curious about how the baby got in there' and 'how she is gonna come out.'

"So we explained the PG way, you know, 'Mommy and daddy had a big hug, papa planted a seed in mommy's tummy. So we're doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it'," Gal added.

On the work front, Gal is all set for the release of her film Death on the Nile that also stars Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. She is also set to roll out her next production on the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra. The actress will also be seen donning the DC superhero avatar for one last time in the third Wonder Woman release.

Joss Whedon Allegedly Threatened To Harm Gal Gadot's Career During Justice League Reshoots

While Wonder Woman 1984 had a hybrid release, the studio in December 2020 confirmed that the third instalment in the franchise will be a theatrical release directed by Patty Jenkins. Gal while talking about the third film, had said, "We'll have to wait and see... You want to see a third movie, I want to see a third movie, too, to have 'a nice closure."

Celebrating four years of playing the character, she recently tweeted, "I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman's story in the best way possible. Love and Peace! #WonderWoman3."